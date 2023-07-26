Forgotten Harvest CEO details what makes the organization unique

Forgotten Harvest CEO Adrian Lewis joined our Alicia Smith this morning from the Forgotten Harvest warehouse in Oak Park.

It's part of WXYZ's Day of Giving Back where you can donate to Forgotten Harvest to help fight food insecurity across metro Detroit.

Feeding families and fighting food insecurity and hunger is what Forgotten Harvest is all about.

Per day, a total of 144,000 pounds of surplus food is distributed, and it goes out to local charities six days a week to be provided to people in need, free of charge.

"We're able to not only rescue the food but bring it back to the warehouse, distribute it equitably by food group, to make sure all of our neighbors in need are getting nutritious meals," Lewis said this morning.

They reach about 750,000 households a year across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, according to Lewis.