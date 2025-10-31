Forgotten Harvest preparing for increase in demand as SNAP benefits set to pause

Friday is day 31 of the federal government shutdown and there are some new developments in Michigan as SNAP funding faces a possible pause starting at midnight.

The Michigan Senate has approved a new bill that would direct $71 million in state funding to keep benefits flowing beyond Nov. 1 if the federal program is frozen.

The majority of the money would go to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and would support assistance programs, food banks and the surplus system within the Department of Agriculture. The rest would strengthen the Double Up Food Bucks program that helps SNAP recipients buy fresh fruits and vegetables.

The bill heads to the Michigan House next week for consideration, but metro Detroit families are still worried about missing out on their SNAP benefits as the shutdown drags on.

Forgotten Harvest's CEO said the organization is expecting to see a lot more people needing food, and they are ready to meet it.

Residents whose EBT cards will stay empty on Saturday say they're already struggling, and they're going to have to start making desperate choices.

"I have to make the choice of do I take an Uber to work because I don't have a car right now or do I put food on my table," Kimberly Gooley, a SNAP recipient, said. "It's my harsh reality and it just sucks."

Gooley said she's working on getting a second job, as she works as a server and bartender.

"I'm more worried about the old people next door, or the mom that has three kids down the hall from me. What are they going to do?" Gooley said.

Anna Blasdel, a senior in Macomb County, also receives Social Security, said it doesn't cover the grocery bill.

"I was kind of freaking out a little bit. It's like, now what do I do?" Blasdel said. "I don't get a whole lot of money every month from SNAP benefits but what I do really really helps me a lot."

36% of households in the state have older adults; 43% have children, and nearly 80% include someone with an earned income. The struggle is already being felt.

Forgotten Harvest CEO Adrian Lewis said across their 200 food pantries, they've seen a combined 15% increase in demand.

"Inflation has definitely driven that demand for quite some time. When you compound that with removing SNAP benefits of course that's going to be as much as double I believe," Lewis said. "We're down about 20% of our inventory based on last year's total."

He said if the shutdown goes longer than 30-45 days, they'll have to look at fundraising to offset so they can purchase food.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that $4.5 million will be going to the Food Bank Council of Michigan, helping organizations like Forgotten harvest.

Federally, there is $6 billion in contingency funds that can be tapped for SNAP funding, but hasn't.

