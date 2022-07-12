PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — When local kids are struggling with food insecurity, Forgotten Harvest is there as a reliable source in the community, providing meals to those who need it most.

"We get into neighborhoods where there would not be food if we didn’t bring it to them, and we can’t do it without the help of our donors," said Marguerite Kaiser, food program supervisor with Forgotten Harvest.

The summer lunch program through Forgotten Harvest provides free balanced meals to metro Detroit children, helping to bridge the gap after the kids lose access to school-subsidized programs during the school year.

"When summer comes, it’s very challenging for them to get a nutritious meal. So when you come out to a place like this and you see them, at least they’re getting that meal, it’s very rewarding," said Kaiser.

Murphy Park in Pontiac is just one of 20 sites this year where summer lunches are being distributed — it’s the last leg in the journey after the food is packed up by volunteers.

"Through the donations, of both individuals and corporations, we’re able to come to places like Murphy Park and provide lunches to at-risk kids that otherwise may not get that meal," said Kaiser.

Forgotten Harvest works with partners, like nonprofit Take One Community Program and the City of Pontiac to make it all happen.

"We’re the organization, we connect the dots. I appreciate everything that Forgotten Harvest does, and they need better support from throughout the community, because they feed a lot of people and without them, a lot of people will be forgotten, but they don’t forget," said Yohannes Bolds, CEO of Take One Community Program.

On average, Forgotten Harvest says they provide about 100,000 lunches to more than 20,000 children throughout metro Detroit every summer. The impact is felt far and wide.

"The program that Forgotten Harvest runs is critically important to our community’s young people," said Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel.

Portia Fields-Anderson, program coordinator for the City of Pontiac, says many people come together to help positively impact local children's quality of life.

"It takes a full community – that whole thing about ‘it takes a village', be a part of the village," said Fields-Anderson.

If you’d like to help Forgotten Harvest continue programs like the summer lunch program — you can click here to donate.

