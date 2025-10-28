Former Ascension Healthcare CEO Dr. Patricia Maryland dies at 72

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Longtime metro Detroit hospital executive Dr. Patricia Maryland has died at the age of 72. Maryland passed away Friday at Henry Ford Providence Hospital in Southfield.

Among her many positions in healthcare, Maryland served as President and CEO of Ascension Healthcare, Market Leader of Michigan Ministry of Ascension Health, President of St. John Providence Health System, President of St. Vincent Hospital (Indianapolis), and President of Sinai-Grace Hospital. She also served on numerous boards that included the Board of the Henry Ford Health System, the Board of Directors for Encompass Health Corporation, the Board of Directors for Previa Health, and the Board of Directors for Surgery Partners.

“Patricia was more than a colleague and friend, but a family member. I will always be grateful for her guidance and wisdom. She has touched many lives in her leadership roles, from serving the poor and voiceless to mentoring many women in their career paths,” said Dr. Shukri David, Co-Director of Henry Ford Health Cardiovascular Services, in a news release. “She was an extraordinary role model for African American women in healthcare, simply put, her impact on advocacy for the disadvantaged was profound.”

Dr. Maryland is survived by her husband, Dr. Samuel Tekyi-Mensah, and their two adult children, Yasmin Tekyi-Mensah, Dean Tekyi-Mensah, and daughter-in-law Emily Tekyi-Mensah.

A private funeral service will be held for the family. A public memorial service celebrating her remarkable life will take place at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 4800 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, Michigan, on November 15, 2025, at 10:00 am EST.