Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Former Channel 7 morning show host & radio personality Bob Hynes dies at 93

Bob Hynes headshot.JPEG
Patrick Hynes
Bob Hynes headshot.JPEG
Posted

Longtime Detroit TV and radio personality Bob Hynes died over the weekend in California, following a brief illness, according to a family spokesperson.

The Sagniaw native hosted his own morning show in the 1970s and 1980s, right here on Channel 7. His many guests included Gordie Howe and Florence Henderson.

Hynes also hosted an afternoon show on WJR Radio, and filled in on 'Bill Kennedy at the Movies'.

At one point in his career, he also served as a meteorologist, before co-founding WYUR Radio.

Hynes was 93 years old.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit