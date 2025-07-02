Former Detroit Police officer charged after allegedly sending threats to ex-wife & stepchildren

MT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Detroit Police Officer has been charged after prosecutors say he made threats to his ex-wife and stepchildren, including vandalizing his stepdaughter's vehicle.

Police say that late last month, Rick Allen Fields sent threats via email, voicemail and text messages to his ex-wife and stepchildren. Prosecutors say he also used spray paint to damage his stepdaughter's vehicle.

Fields, 54, has been charged with six total counts: four counts of Malicious Use of a Telecommunication Device and two counts of Malicious Destruction of Personal Property. All of those charges are misdemeanors; if convicted, Fields faces just over 2.5 years in jail.

The judge set a personal bond of $25,000, and Fields is forced to wear a GPS tether and have no contact with the people he threatened. He's also not allowed to own firearms.

“No one is above the law, including those who once swore to uphold it,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. “My office is committed to holding offenders accountable and ensuring victims receive the protection and justice they deserve.”

