Former DMC Sinai Grace Hospital nurse faces $500,000 bond after being charged in sexual assault cases

A former nurse at Sinai Grace Hospital just faced a judge on new sexual assault charges.

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios is accused in eight cases. Today, he was arraigned on four of the newest cases.

He's accused of sexually assaulting four women at Sinai Grace when he worked there as a nurse. One case is from 2024, and three are from 2025. He was arraigned today on several sex crime charges.

The judge set bond in each case at $500,000. If he does happen to get released, he'll have to wear a GPS tether and stay on house arrest. Both he and a hospital spokesperson continue to deny wrongdoing.