Former employee testifies about safety concerns at Oxford Center years before boy's hyperbaric chamber death

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hours of testimony filled a Troy courtroom Monday as a judge considers whether to send the case involving a 5-year-old boy's death in a hyperbaric chamber explosion to trial.

Four people connected to the Oxford Center face serious charges after Thomas Cooper died last January when the hyperbaric chamber he was in exploded at their Troy location.

Owner Tamela Peterson faces a second-degree murder charge, along with safety manager Jeffrey Mosteller and primary management assistant Gary Marken. Operator of the hyperbaric chamber, Aleta Moffit, faces multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter.

During Monday's preliminary examination at 52nd District Court, former Oxford Center employee Andrew McMullen testified about safety procedures and the company's culture. McMullen worked at the South Lyon and Brighton locations from 2017 to 2021.

McMullen described concerns he had about static electricity he observed inside the chambers while cleaning them. Static, that could result in a fire.

"I went to Tammy's office and asked her specifically if there's anything we could do to mitigate the static and I brought up as well a situation where I noticed a child's hair was standing up," McMullen said.

When asked about fire safety training by prosecutors, McMullen revealed gaps in emergency procedures.

WXYZ Andrew McMullen

"Fire? It was mainly dealing with containment with other people in the room. When it comes to a monoplane chamber fire, you can't really do much for the person in the chamber that's on fire," McMullen said.

Defense attorneys pointed out that McMullen was not working at the location where the incident occurred or during the year it happened, arguing that culture and safety procedures had changed at the company since he left.

Prosecutors argue the owners and employees could have prevented the tragedy that took Thomas Cooper's life.

The court also heard testimony from a detective involved in the case who examined videos of over 30 of Thomas' visits to the Oxford Center, detailing the child's movements during his treatment inside the chamber.

The judge will determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial on the second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges.

Preliminary examination resumes Tuesday.

