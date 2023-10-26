Former Farmington High School basketball coach charged with sexual assault of minors

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former Farmington High School basketball coach has been charged for sexually assaulting two teens, a 15-year-old from Farmington Hills and a 16-year-old from Oak Park, at his Detroit home.

“We want to able to trust the people that we allow to coach, teach, and spend time with our children. Sometimes they are predators that betray and abuse that trust in unimaginable ways. The evidence in this case will show that this defendant’s alleged conduct violated his position of authority and harmed those he was supposed to guide and protect” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Jeremy Thompkins, 43, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct - second degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct - fourth degree.

Police say between August and October of this year, Thompkins sexually assaulted the two victims at his home in the 8500 block of Asbury Park Drive in Detroit.

On October 17, Farmington High School parents were informed of the incidents along with the news that four coaches were terminated.

October 17, 2023







Dear FHS Families,





I am writing to provide you an update regarding our Boys' Basketball team.



As you know from my last message, we learned of an allegation of potential improper conduct between a non-FPS employee basketball coach and some players. We immediately terminated the coach and his credentials to access our facilities, and worked in partnership with law enforcement to pursue the accusation as a police matter. Additionally we continued our internal investigation while we set up a support system for our student-athletes.



During our administrative team’s internal investigation, we have learned that three of the other coaches in our program (varsity and freshmen) had some knowledge of these interactions between the JV coach and student-athletes, and chose not to report them. As a result, they have been terminated as well.



To be clear – the other coaches are NOT accused of improper conduct with players; rather they did not meet the required threshold as a mandatory reporter to ensure the safety and well-being of student athletes.



I know this is not ideal so close to the start of the basketball season but our priority is student safety. School based social emotional support is being offered to all students and families affected by this incident. Athletic Coordinator Mike Cahill is also working to create some supervision for pre-season conditioning opportunities, while we actively look to fill the three open positions.



Thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter.



Sincerely,





Chris Meussner



Principal



Farmington High School

Thompkins is expected to be arraigned today in 36th District Court.

