(WXYZ) — Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith is expected to appear in court today for a pre-trial hearing in a state corruption case.

Smith has 10 charges against him, including embezzlement and running a criminal enterprise; he faces up to 20 years in prison. Smith had been in plea negotiations with the state Attorney General.

The allegations are Smith misused some $600,000 in drug and alcohol forfeiture funds over several years and kept the money in off-book bank accounts.

Smith also pleaded guilty to a related federal charge of obstruction of justice and has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. He's expected to report to federal prison on June 30.

Former chief assistant Macomb County Prosecutor Derek Miller pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in June in exchange for his cooperation and testimony against his former boss.