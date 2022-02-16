Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith to be sentenced in federal court at noon

(WXYZ) — It's judgment day for former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith.

The disgraced elected official was the subject of a federal investigation that revealed he allegedly stole campaign money and then tried to cover it up.

Smith served as Macomb County Prosecutor for 15 years. Federal authorities want to see him serve 21 months in prison.

Smith's federal sentencing is set to take place at noon.

Smith also faces embezzlement charges at the state level.

Federal officials say Smith spent $75,000 of campaign money on personal expenses.

He then admitted to it asking two friends and a former prosecutor to lie for him so he could get away with it.

Smith pleaded guilty with sentencing guidelines of 15 to 21 months.

The former prosecutor is facing ten felony counts including five counts of embezzlement.

After testimony in his preliminary exam, a judge decided there was enough evidence to prove that Smith misused more than $500,000 in drug forfeiture funds and kept them in four off-book bank accounts over several years.

If convicted, Smith faces up to 20 years in prison for that state case.