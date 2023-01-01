Former Madonna University president, Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, dies at 79

(WXYZ) — Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, former president of Madonna University, has passed away at 79, the university confirms.

In a press release, Madonna University said Sr. Rose Marie died on December 29, just one month before her 80th birthday. She served as the university's sixth president from 2001 to 2015.

"Her legacy of exemplary scholarship, compassionate service, and dedication to Madonna’s mission and values will live on in all who were blessed to know her," the university statement said.

The following visitation and funeral arrangements have been posted, and are scheduled to take place at the Felician Sisters' Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Central Chapel at 36800 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia:

Visitation:

Monday, January 2, 2023

3:00 - 8:00 pm

7:00 pm Rosary

Funeral Services:

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Visitation: 10:00-10:30 am

Morning Prayers: 10:30 am

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am

