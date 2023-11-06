Former Michigan congressman Peter Meijer announces run for the U.S. Senate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former Michigan congressman and Iraq War veteran Peter Meijer announced Monday his run for the U.S. Senate in the 2024 Republican Primary.

“My wife and I prayed hard about this race and how we can best serve our state and our nation,” Mr. Meijer said. “We considered every aspect of the campaign, and are confident we have the best chance of taking back this seat for the Republicans and fighting hard for a conservative future,” Peter Meijer said.

“We are in dark and uncertain times, but we have made it through worse. The challenges are great, but so is our country. If we are to see another great American century, we need leaders who aren’t afraid to be bold, will do the work, and can’t be bought.”

Meijer will be running to replace retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow.

“My family taught me the value of hard work, Michigan values, and the importance of service. With a new son, my wife and I feel a great sense of responsibility to do everything we can to ensure our best times lie ahead, and here to continue for generations.”