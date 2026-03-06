Former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore takes plea deal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has taken a plea deal in his case, pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges on Friday.

Moore was previously charged with third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking and entering. In the plea agreement, those charges were dismissed. Two new misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespass were added. On Friday, he pleaded no contest to the two additional charges.

“The negotiated disposition involved dismissal of 3 charges that had been charged, that was not mentioned earlier. That is absolutely correct,” said Moore's attorney, Ellen Michaels. "All charges against Mr. Moore were not supported by facts and law. The dismissal validates concerns we raised about the investigation from the beginning. He is pleased to put this behind him and move forward.”

“What we do believe evidence supports is criminal behavior, in the context of an intimate partner relationship,” said Kati Rezmierski, Assistant Prosecutor for Washtenaw County.

Moore's sentencing in the case has been scheduled for April 14.

This all stems from Moore's alleged confrontation with a former staffer with whom he reportedly had an affair. The confrontation reportedly followed his firing by the university in December.

Today's evidentiary hearing was going to center on a motion from Moore’s attorney to void the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint—arguing prosecutors failed to disclose an employee-employer relationship between Moore and the complainant.

