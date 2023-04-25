Former patients remember slain Detroit neurosurgeon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a neurosurgeon was found shot to death inside his home.

Police say Sunday, they discovered the body of Dr. Devon Hoover while conducting a wellness check at his home on Boston Street near Woodward Avenue.

Sources close to the investigation say the 53-year-old's body was in the attic with a gunshot wound to the head. Police were originally called after Hoover did not make it to a family party, sources say.

Tuesday afternoon, police could not confirm if the shooting was targeted. Investigators say they're still working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrest has been made.

Hoover was a physician at Ascension St. John specializing in neck and back disorders.

"I went on Facebook and I saw his picture and thought oh, he must've gotten an award. So I put my glasses on and my daughter was outside with the dog and I just started screaming, 'Oh, my God. Oh, my God,'" said Julia, who was a patient of Hoover's.

Julia says she started seeing Hoover after she experienced spine trouble in 2007.

"At that point in 2008, he said if I didn’t do my first surgery then — which was putting plates and screws into my neck — that I would basically be in a wheelchair within three to five years," Julia said.

She says through the help of Hoover, she never lost her ability to walk. Julia says just two weeks ago, Hoover performed a third spinal surgery on her.

"I respect him. I thank him because my life in the last 15 years could’ve been way different without him. And he kept me moving for my kids, now for my grandson, so he’s changed my life," Julia said.

Patients of Hoover’s say while he was incredibly skilled, it wasn’t his work they were so impressed with.

"Not only was he a fantastic surgeon but just a wonderful human being," said Adam Waller, who has been a patient for over 20 years.

Waller says Hoover helped him with a degenerative disc disease first in 2003. He says since then, he has referred numerous family members to Hoover's care.

"He did a procedure called an IDET (intradiscal electrothermal annuloplasty), which no one in Michigan really had done yet. So I was his first patient at St. John’s Hospital," Waller said. "I believe I had it in April of 2003 and it was complete success. About seven years later, I ended up having fusion."

Waller says throughout his recovery of each procedure, Hoover had impeccable bedside manner.

"Those three days in the hospital, he'd come in the morning to check on you, call you after your discharge to check on you. You just don’t see that anymore," Waller said.

Dozens of people took to social media to share kind words on the doctors behalf Tuesday morning.

"Devon Hoover was an exceptional person in nearly every way. A loving son and brother, a brilliant, accomplished surgeon, an unrivaled collector and caretaker of all things beautiful, and a champion of art and culture," Paddy Lynch said in a Facebook Post he gave 7 Action News permission to share. "But perhaps most admirably, he was beyond generous with his time and his treasure. He was one of the first neighbors to take me under their wing, offering old house advice, support, and kindness all along the way."

Some former colleagues of Hoover also took to social media speaking highly of the late doctor.

"I just want all to know what a great human being we lost. He was passionate about his work and cared for his patients. He was a working bee," NiNa Šerifoviċ said. "Never did I see him mad. This is a loss for the whole community, not just for those that knew him."

Police are still working to determine who is behind the shooting of Dr. Hoover. Anyone with information should call investigators or silent observer.