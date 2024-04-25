Former President Donald Trump set to make campaign stop in Michigan next week

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Michigan next week for a campaign stop.

His campaign announced that he will be at Avflight Saginaw near Freeland on May 1. It's his third stop in Michigan this election year; he visited in February and earlier this month.

The visit was announced as Trump's hush money trial is happening in New York. The trip is on a Wednesday, which is typically an off-day for the trial.

The campaign rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and doors open at 2 p.m.

To register for the rally, visit event.donaldjtrump.com.