Former President Donald Trump set to make campaign stop in Michigan next week

Matt Rourke/AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump addresses members of the press during a campaign stop in Londonderry, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 8:41 PM, Apr 24, 2024
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Michigan next week for a campaign stop.

His campaign announced that he will be at Avflight Saginaw near Freeland on May 1. It's his third stop in Michigan this election year; he visited in February and earlier this month.

The visit was announced as Trump's hush money trial is happening in New York. The trip is on a Wednesday, which is typically an off-day for the trial.

The campaign rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and doors open at 2 p.m.

To register for the rally, visit event.donaldjtrump.com.

