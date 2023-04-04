Former President Donald Trump to be arraigned in New York today

(WXYZ) — In just a few hours, former president Donald Trump is scheduled to surrender to criminal charges. He will be processed and booked, but not handcuffed.

At the time it is unclear if Trump will have a mugshot taken or if it will be shared.

Security is stacked in preparation of protests.

No cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom and five still photographers are left to capture the proceedings. Analysts are spectating if a gag order will be put in place.

"I think there is a good chance the judge will issue some kind of gag order. Because the last thing any court wants is tainting of the jury pool," Kan Nawaday said.

Trump's attorney disagrees.

"No, can't be. Won't happen. I don't believe anyone is even looking for that," Tacopina said.