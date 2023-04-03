Former President Donald Trump to be arraigned in New York Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump will face criminal charges in New York Tuesday. This comes following his indictment last Thursday.

This will be the first time a former president in U.S. history has faced criminal charges.

"Yeah, this truly is a remarkable event."

Former Federal Prosecutor Mark Chutkow compares the media frenzy that could be Trump's trial to the OJ Simpson Trial in 1995.

“You had the slow-speed chase of the Bronco. Everything from the arraignment to the trail was wall-to-wall media coverage and we can expect to see something similar here," he said.

The state of New York is beefing up its security outside of the courtroom in anticipation of riots or violence.

While official charges will not be released until Tuesday, sources believe that Trump is facing around 24 charges connected to alleged hush money paid to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels. The payment itself isn't a crime, but how the former President accounted for it may be.

"It's going to relate to a state charge. A falsification of business records. Problem with that is that's a misdemeanor charge and so to make it a felony they have to show that it either assisted or covered up a felony offense," Chutkow said.

Chutkow believes Trump will try to attack and dismiss the indictment which will create delays.

"Delay could work in the former president's benefit in this case because the closer we come to the primaries, the more chaos and confusion that will cause. Chaos and confusion is not good for a federal trial," he said.