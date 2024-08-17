Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump plans visit to Howell Tuesday to talk crime, safety

(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump will travel to Michigan next week for a campaign event.

According to a news release from Trump’s campaign, he is expected to deliver a speech about crime and safety in Howell.

Trump will be speaking at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Donald Trump recently held a rally in July in Grand Rapids with his running mate JD Vance.

