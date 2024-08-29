Former President Donald Trump travels back to Michigan today for speech in Potterville

(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan today to deliver remarks in Potterville, Michigan.
You can watch the stream here at 3:30 p.m.
Trump is expected to speak about the economy, inflation and manufacturing during his visit.
His speech is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Alro Steel.
Trump was in Michigan on Monday to speak at the National Guard conference in Detroit.
RELATED VIDEO: Trump's speech at Detroit National Guard convention
Trump's speech at Detroit National Guard convention draws mixed reaction
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Michigan for a campaign event on Labor Day.
Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, is also scheduled to appear in Grand Rapids this morning.