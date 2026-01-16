Former Sinai Grace nurse faces 14 new sexual assault allegations in civil lawsuit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former nurse at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital is facing additional sexual assault allegations as 14 new alleged victims have filed a civil lawsuit against both Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios and the Detroit hospital.

The lawsuit, filed by Chicago-based law firm Gould, Grieco and Hensley, represents 14 women who claim they were patients at the hospital when they were allegedly assaulted by Figueroa-Berrios.

This case has been developing since August 2025, when Figueroa-Berrios was first charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. The new lawsuit adds to the growing number of allegations against the former nurse.

"These 14 women were all patients at Sinai-Grace between 2024, 2025," said Bryce Hensley, an attorney with the law firm representing the alleged victims.

During a news conference Friday, Hensley claimed the hospital was aware of Figueroa-Berrios' behavior but failed to take action.

"In April 2024, just months into his work there, Sinai Grace was put on notice. They were put on notice that they had a predator working on their staff," Hensley said.

There are currently eight civil lawsuits pending against the hospital involving allegations about Figueroa-Berrios.

A spokesperson for Sinai Grace sent this statement in response to the lawsuit:

Sinai-Grace Hospital prioritizes the safety of our patients. The hospital has rigorous processes in place to screen applicants prior to employment. There was no indication of a concern during that process. We also have processes to identify and address patient safety issues and take appropriate action. Upon becoming aware of allegations against Mr. Berrios, Sinai-Grace proactively initiated contact with and notified law enforcement. The hospital also immediately suspended and ultimately terminated his employment. We do not condone any type of abuse and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Federal privacy laws restrict us from sharing patient-specific information. Shelly Weiss Friedberg

Figueroa-Berrios was charged in three criminal cases in 2025 that are set for jury trials this spring. During a preliminary hearing in October, three alleged victims testified about their experiences.

Court records show three new cases of criminal sexual conduct were filed Friday in 36th District Court against Figueroa-Berrios. Those cases have been placed under seal, meaning they are not part of public record.

According to the attorney representing the 14 alleged victims in the latest lawsuit, only a small number of them have reported to police, and those reports have resulted in criminal charges.

