Former U-M coach Sherrone Moore expected back in court today

(WXYZ) — Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is due in court today for the first time since his arraignment.

The probable cause hearing, which is scheduled for noon, will focus on the next steps in the case.

Moore is charged with felony home invasion along with additional misdemeanor counts, including stalking.

It's tied to allegations he confronted his former mistress and threatened to take his own life after his firing by the university last month.

Moore was released on a $25,000 bond.