Former U.S. Congressman Dale E. Kildee passes away at 92

(WXYZ) — The Kildee family announced the passing of former U.S. Rep. Dale E. Kildee, who served Congress for 36 years.

Congressman Dan Kildee released the following statement on his uncle’s passing at 92 years old:

“The Kildee family is deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Dale.

“First and foremost, Dale was family. Born into a large Catholic family that cherished our Irish heritage, Dale was an incredible uncle and role model. Later, as I followed in his footsteps into a life of public service, Dale became a political mentor to me.

“Education was Dale’s passion. Dale started his career as a teacher at Flint Central High School, where he met a fellow teacher and the love of his life, Gayle. Even after he left his job as an educator for a career in public service in 1964, he would continue teaching. First as a State Representative, then a State Senator and then U.S. Representative, Dale was always passionate about improving the lives of others through education, learning and mentorship.

“Having served in Congress for 36 years and being elected 18 times, Dale was one of the longest serving Members of Congress in our country’s history. His passion for teaching led him to serve on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, where he rose through the ranks to become a senior member of the committee serving as the top Democrat on many subcommittees. Dale was viewed as a champion for Native American people throughout the country. He was a founding member of the Native American Caucus and always helped educate others on the important obligations between the federal government and Tribal Nations.

“Dale will be remembered for many accomplishments in Congress, but especially his work to support early childhood education through Head Start, reform the No Child Left Behind initiative and promote child and senior nutrition programs. Dale fought fervently for programs to address hunger in our country, establishing the first of its kind summer nutrition program in churches so kids wouldn’t go hungry.

“Dale was always proud that he was from Flint, the birthplace of the modern labor movement. Throughout his work, Dale was kind, humble and dedicated to his constituents. Dale never forgot who he worked for or the constituents who sent him to Congress. And Dale always brought civility and kindness to the political debate, something that we all could learn from today.

“I have lost a wonderful member of my family, and the people of Michigan lost an incredible public servant. We mourn his loss while recognizing the great contributions that he made to Flint, the state of Michigan and our country. Please keep Dale’s loving wife, Gayle, their three beautiful children, Paul, Laura, and David, and grandchildren in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement on his passing:

“Congressman Dale Kildee was a tireless public servant and proud Michigander. He served his community in the state legislature for over a decade and in the U.S. House of Representatives for 35 years, where he advocated fiercely for the automotive industry and workers, led successful efforts to reform education, and expanded access to financial aid for college. Dale started the Native American Caucus in Congress and admirably represented Mid-Michigan during his time in office, uplifting local families, communities, and small businesses. He served students in the classroom, his community in the state capitol, and constituents in DC—where he rarely missed a vote in 35 years. A lifelong Michigander, his passion for working people was clear in the work he did every day. He made our state and country a better place. My thoughts are with his family, including his nephew, Congressman Dan Kildee who succeeded his uncle in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale, we miss you.”

