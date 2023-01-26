Watch Now
Former U.S. leaders asked to re-check for classified docs

FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building, just outside the West Wing, inside the White House complex, Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. At least three presidents. A vice president, a secretary of state, an attorney general. The mishandling of classified documents is not a problem unique to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jan 26, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has asked former presidents and vice presidents to re-check their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had documents in the possession after they left office.

The Archives sent a letter Thursday to the representatives of former presidents and vice presidents from former President Ronald Reagan to the present to ensure compliance on the issue of compliance with the Presidential Records Act, which states that any records created or received by the president are the property of the U.S. government and will be managed by the archives at the end of the administration.

