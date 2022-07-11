(WXYZ) — Gary Moeller, who spent 23 seasons as part of the Michigan football program, including five as head coach, died Monday at age 81, the university announced.

Moeller served as head coach of the Wolverines from 1990-94, leading the team to three Big Ten Championships and four bowl game victories — including a win over Washington in the 1993 Rose Bowl — and a 44-13-3 overall record.

By winning the Big Ten title in his first season as head coach, Moeller joined Fielding Yost, Bennie Oosterbaan and Bo Schembechler as the only coaches in school history to accomplish the feat.

"Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach, and a man of integrity and high character," said retired Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. "I admired him, I respected him and I loved him."

Moeller resigned as Michigan head coach in 1995.

Moeller served as Cincinnati Bengals tight ends coach from 1995-96. He joined the Detroit Lions coaching staff in 1997 as linebackers coach, and was named interim head coach in 2000 following the resignation of Bobby Ross. Moeller led the Lions to a 4-3 record during his time as interim head coach.

Moeller is survived by his wife, Ann, three daughters, Susan, Amy and Molly, and son, Andy, a former Michigan linebacker and captain.

The family will hold a visitation on Friday, July 15, in Lima, Ohio. A private family funeral will be held on Saturday, July 16.