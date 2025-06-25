Former Waterford Twp teacher charged after allegedly having sexual relationship with 16-year-old student

WATERFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Waterford Township teacher has been charged after allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her 16-year-old students.

Jocelyn Sanroman, a 26-year-old former employee of Oakside Prep Academy, has been charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office with three counts of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Prosecutors say that Sanroman got into the relationship with the male student in 2023. She allegedly told a co-worker about the relationship, and that co-worker relayed that information to police.

If convicted, Sanroman faces 45 years in prison: 15 years for each CSC charge.

“This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim,” said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a press release announcing the charges. “These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community. As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation.”

