Former WXYZ anchor Doris Biscoe dies at the age of 77

Former WXYZ anchor and reporter Doris Biscoe passed away at the age of 77 on Friday, her family confirms to 7 News Detroit.

Biscoe, who was born in Washington D.C. in 1946, joined WXYZ as a night reporter in 1973. She previously worked as a radio DJ in Maryland and hosted a weekly public affairs show in Washington D.C. before coming to Detroit.

Throughout her time at the station, she worked as a reporter, 6 p.m. anchor with Rich Fisher and then in 1995 was moved mornings to anchor with Erik Smith.

"If somebody tells me, 'No, you can't do it,' then I'm going to make sure I damn well do it. I'm just that kind of tough nut," she said in a 1998 Detroit Free Press article.

In 1994, Biscoe was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle, honoring 25 years in television.

More details and service information will be released at a later date.