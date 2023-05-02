Founders Brewing Co. permanently closes Detroit taproom

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Founders Brewery Co. is turning off its beer tap in Detroit for good, the company announced.

The owners of Founders said the doors are permanently closed as of Monday.

"Unfortunately, our Detroit location has not been immune to the struggle to regain foot traffic after temporary covid closures," Founders shared on social media.

Founders said it’s working with employees to help them find jobs within the company.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers, Mug Clubbers, and friends for your support and business over the years. It has been a pleasure to serve you,” Founders said.