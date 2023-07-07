Founding president of Detroit 300 Conservancy Robert ‘Bob’ Gregory has died

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) has announced the passing of one of its longest serving affiliate partners, Robert “Bob” Gregory.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the news of the passing of our dear friend, esteemed colleague and renowned urban strategist, Robert "Bob" Gregory. Bob left us suddenly on Thursday, July 6, succumbing to a heart attack while enjoying sailing on his boat with his loved ones, two of the things he loved most in life,” DDP said in an email Friday.

Gregory is the founding president of the Detroit 300 Conservancy, a DDP partner organization. One of his most recognizable accomplishments was the creation, development, management and programming of Campus Martius Park in Detroit.

“Bob's passing leaves a significant void in our team, our city, and the field of urban strategy, but his legacy will continue to guide and inspire us. Downtown Detroit stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment and visionary outlook. The vibrant and thriving place it has become is a direct result of his tireless efforts and foresight,” said DDP.

As DDP honors Bob’s legacy, they have created an email address to provide those wishing to honor him a chance to by sending memories and quotes to bobtribute@downtowndetroit.org.