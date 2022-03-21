Four dead following mobile home fire in Dryden

(WXYZ) — Dryden Police say four people are dead after a mobile home fire in the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park.

WATCH 7 ACTION NEWS FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Local and state investigators are still on the scene in Lapeer County searching for a cause.

Police are confirming four people were killed, a great grandmother in her 80s, her 39-year-old daughter and her two teens: a boy and a girl.

It all started around 5 a.m. with an explosion that woke up many nearby, and the fire was immediately burning high and hot.

The homes on both sides were singed with the heat of the fire. Neighbors who woke up took pictures of the fire and you can see the intensity.

State police are on the scene with a tracking dog being very thorough, searching for clues.

Officials say it is too early to speculate on the cause, or whether any foul play is involved.