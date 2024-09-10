Four former U-M football players suing NCAA, Big Ten Network over NIL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four former University of Michigan football players are suing the NCAA and Big Ten Network over money made off their Name, Image and Likeness, court documents confirm.

In a class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan Tuesday morning, Braylon Edwards, Denard Robinson, Mike Martin and Shawn Crable, on behalf of former University of Michigan football players who played 2016, are seeking more than $50 million for being "unlawfully denied" the ability to make money when they were student-athletes.

The suit states that the NCAA and Big Network have made money off of plays made by the four players, as well as other former players, in commercials and other promotional material. The suit describes that promotional material as "broadcasting, advertising, and selling merchandise featuring their performances." without their consent on financial compensation. The players claim they are entitled to “a present and future share of any revenue generated from the use of their publicity rights."

The 73-page lawsuit brought by attorney Jim Acho is on behalf of former Michigan football players who played before 2016. Those players are seeking "to right a wrong perpetuated on college athletes for decades."

College athletes have been able to earn NIL money since July of 2021 and the ruling included players dating back to 2016. Former college athletes have filed similar suits, including a suit filed involving promotional material used in March Madness promos.

We have reached out to the NCAA and the Big Ten Network for comment on the suit. The NCAA said they did not have a comment at this time, and the Big Ten Network has not yet gotten back to us.

You can read the suit in it's entirety at the link below



Full Federal Lawsuit: 4 Mic... by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit