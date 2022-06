DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police say four people were shot early Saturday morning at approximately 12:25 am at a home in the 13500 block of Cloverlawn on Detroit's westside.

The incident, police say, appears to have been a driveby shooting that took place during a bachelor party.

The four victims sustained non-fatal injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

Detroit Police are looking for a black SUV they believe is connected to the shooting.