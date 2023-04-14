Fourth arrested in murder of Monroe County woman found in abandoned facility

Michigan State Police said a fourth person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Monroe County woman who was found inside an abandoned juvenile center in March.

Kayla Sedoskey was found on March 3 inside the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center. Police were called on a report of a possible deceased person inside.

The latest suspect is reportedly facing charges of homicide-open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide-open murder. Michigan State Police say the suspect was arrested in North Carolina after a standoff with U.S. Marshalls.

MSP investigating after body found inside abandoned juvenile facility

Last weekend, MSP announced that three people were arrested in the case. Sierra Bemis, Brin Smith and Kaylyn Ramsey are also facing the same charges.

The most recent suspect’s name is being withheld until extradition to Michigan and arraignment, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Sedoskey is asked to call police at 734-242-3500.

