'Fourth Wing' author Rebecca Yarros announces 3rd book in The Empyrean Series 'Onyx Storm'

(WXYZ) — Author Rebecca Yarros announced the third book in The Empyrean Series on Good Morning America Thursday morning.

Yarors said "Onyx Storm" will come out Jan. 25, 2025, and follow the highly successful "Fourth Wing" and "Iron Flame" books in the series.

"Fourth Wing" was the first book released in April 2023 and it quickly went viral on TikTok. "Iron Flame" was then released in November 2023.

The series follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail through a "brutal and elite world of a war college for dragon riders."'

