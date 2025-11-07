Fox Theatre, Pine Knob & more gear up for holiday season; here's the schedule

(WXYZ) — Detroit is getting into the holiday spirit with a variety of music and shows in the coming months.

313 Presents is lighting up the holiday season with the massive lineup of concerts and musicals across the city's most inconic venues like the Fox Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Pine Kob.

We were joined by 313 Presents to talk all about the holiday programming.

You can see the programming below

Fox Theatre



A Christmas Story, The Musical - Nov. 14-16

RAIN - A Beatles Christmas Tribute - Dec. 3

A Magical Cirque Christmas - Dec. 5

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet - Dec. 7

Cirque Dreams Holidaze - Dec. 9-14

Meredith Wilson's Miracle on 34th Street The Musical - Dec. 16-18

Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular - Dec. 21

Manheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis - Dec. 23

Pine Knob

Magic of Lights - Nov. 21 through Jan. 3

Little Caesars Arena

