Frank's Pizza in Wyandotte closing after 70+ years, but a new concept is coming

(WXYZ) — Frank's Pizza in Downtown Wyandotte will close at the end of the month after more than 70 years in business.

According to a post on the pizzeria's Facebook page, they will officially close on Oct. 30.

"After much consideration, the time has come for us to say goodbye. Frank’s Pizza will be closing its doors on October 30th and while it’s a bittersweet moment for us, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to every one of you who has supported us over the years. Your loyalty, your smiles, and your love for our pizza have been the heartbeat of this place, and we are forever grateful," the post says.

Joshua Cade, owner of Frank's, told us on Thursday that it wasn't an easy decision.

"With the state of the economy, food prices, cheese prices, pepperoni prices, everything, people are only going to pay so much for pizza," he said. "They use the highest quality ingredients you can buy, which are very expensive, and when you put them all on a pizza, you can't charge $40 for a pizza."

He did say that a new, fresh concept is coming and the location won't be vacant very long.