FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Fraser Lions Club Carnival is back, offering four days of family fun while raising money for important community causes.

Watch the video report below

Pack with Intro: Fraser Lions Club carnival returns with rides, food and fundraising for community causes

The carnival, which runs Thursday, August 21 through Sunday, August 24 features rides, games, food vendors and live entertainment.

WXYZ

"Live music, beer tent, couple food vendors in there," said Derek, who chairs the Fraser Lions Club Carnival.

WXYZ

"All your favorite fair food. Everything from funnel cakes to popcorn to cotton to chicken on a stick, one of our most popular items," said Justin Goodell, general manager of Big Rock Amusements.

Beyond the food options, Goodell emphasizes that the carnival offers plenty of rides, with safety as their top priority.

"We are literally moving a city every week, it's a traveling amusement park. It takes rigorous planning...making sure every light works, every speaker on every sound system works, every component of every ride works, it's a huge undertaking, and we do it every week throughout the year," Goodell said.

The event serves as more than just entertainment – it's the Fraser Lions Club's largest annual fundraiser.

"All the money raised, no one on our end is paid, it's 100% volunteer. So, the profit made from the event goes directly into our charities and doing stuff for the community," Damico said.

Damico, who has been a member of the Fraser Lions Club for 16 years and is running the event for the seventh time, says the carnival typically raises tens of thousands of dollars.

The funds support various causes including purchasing leader dogs for those who are blind, helping children with disabilities, and providing scholarships for Fraser High School students.

While the traditional parade won't take place this year due to construction, organizers have added new attractions to enhance the family experience, such as a foam party and petting zoo.

Fraser Lions Club The 2025 Fraser Lions Club Carnival event schedule.

WXYZ

"I enjoy the happy children and the smiling faces and getting to watch people enjoy their time out here. Just you know, they get to see rides, and food, and games. They play games and enjoy themselves so much," said Chantel Bourassa from Mason.

The petting zoo and foam party are on Saturday and Sunday, both free of charge and the weekend concludes with a fireworks show on Sunday evening.

Hours:

Thursday, August 21: 5pm to 10pm

Friday, August 22: 5pm to 11pm

Saturday, August 23: Noon to 11pm

Sunday, August 24: Noon to 11pm

Tickets:

Unlimited ride armbands are on sale for $25 plus tax until Thursday, August 21 at 4 p.m. or $32 at the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.