Free digital passport offers exclusive deals, local prizes from Windsor businesses for tourists

WINDSOR, Canada (WXYZ) — A new free digital passport is available for tourists visiting Windsor, Canada, which offers exclusive deals and prizes from local businesses.

This passport is available through the 40-40 Campaign, which aims to encourage Michiganders to explore and visit our friends to the north.

Travelers can get deals, prizes, and curated itineraries centered around 40 local Windsor businesses, including restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

“This is a unique opportunity for Michiganders to stretch their dollars while discovering all the charm, flavor, and culture Windsor has to offer,” said Regine Beauboeuf, CEO of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. “We’re encouraging folks to grab a friend, take the tunnel, and explore Windsor’s hidden gems.”

To access the passport and learn more information about participating businesses, click here.