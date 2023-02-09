Free lunch, breakfast for all school kids part of Whitmer's proposed budget

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — As part of a record budget with a record investment in education, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing that Michigan becomes the fourth state in the country to provide free breakfast and lunch at school, which would apply to all 1.4 million Michigan schoolchildren.

“I think that’s awesome," parent Tiffany Craig said. "That's awesome for the kids.”

“I think it’s phenomenal,” parent of four Millicent DasGupta added. "I think this is a great thing that will certainly take a burden and a worry off of parents to pack a lunch for kids.”

The $79 billion budget is the highest in state history, using up almost all of the state’s $9 billion surplus, but it also puts money away in rainy day funds including $900 million into a rainy day education fund.

“It's a record budget, but the record that’s important, for example, is the record investment in public K-12 education on a per-student basis,” Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrest said.

Gilchrest says the free lunch and breakfast plan would save families an average of $850 per year while also helping kids in the classroom.

“We know that hungry kids, it's harder for them to focus. It’s harder for them to learn. And that’s why we’re putting forth this proposal,” Gilchrest said.

Shortly after the budget presentation, Republican leaders criticized parts of the overall budget, specifically the governor’s plans for tax relief.

“It shouldn't be that hard to find a bipartisan compromise to pass real meaningful tax relief for working families, for all seniors,” Republican Sen. Aric Nesbitt of Lawton said.

As for the classroom, some parents are hopeful the lunch and breakfast proposal remains in tact.

“Yes, this will definitely be a great impact and a great help for our family," DasGupta said.

The breakfast and lunch program is budgeted at $160 million, just 0.2% of the overall budget. To learn where the rest of the $79 billion proposed budget is going, click here.