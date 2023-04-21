Free summer camp, adult enrichment program available for Detroiters

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — After a three-year hiatus, “Saturdays in the D”, the free youth summer camp and adult skills enrichment program returns to metro Detroit!

The program put together in partnership with the University of Michigan and the Detroit Public School Community District (DPSCD) offers 75 to 100 Detroit youth and 100 adults the opportunity to gain new academic and life skills.

The 2023 pilot program will offer youth participants enrichment opportunities focused on STEM/STEAM. Adults will complete a 6-week course.

"We are thrilled that Detroit youths participating in the program this year will have the opportunity to experience higher learning on the campus of one of the world's best universities,” Mayor Mike Duggan said. “[And] adults in our community will also be introduced to enrichment courses as part of Saturdays in the D’s commitment to provide our residents with the tools and skills to succeed.”

Students in grades 7 through 12 are eligible to participate in the Saturdays in the D program. Camp will take place on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus and transportation will be provided for students who need it.

This year’s programming includes:



WISE Girls in Science and Engineering: Register Here

Daily camp runs June 19 - June 23 Eligible: Current 6th and 7th graders

WISE Python Bootcamp: Register Here

Daily camp runs July 24 - July 28 Eligible: 9th - 12th graders

Galaxy Girls+: RegisterHere

Residential camp runs July 9 - July 14 Eligible: Current 8th and 9th graders

NAF Future Ready Scholars: Register Here

Residential camp runs July 23 – August 5 Eligible: Current 9th, 10th, and 11th graders

Joy of Coding (online): Register Here

Online-only camp runs June 21 - Aug 2 Eligible: 13+ and successfully complete a pre-requisite screening module



Adult participants have the chance to select from four courses for this year's Saturdays in the D program. Those courses will made available online through the university’s education platform, Michigan Online. Each course though, will feature in-person elements. Those In-person sessions will be hosted at the University of Michigan's Detroit Center on Woodward.

Adult courses include:



Programming for Everybody: Getting Started with Python

Writing and Editing: Word Choice and Word Order

Emotional Intelligence: Cultivating Intensely Human Interactions

Science of Success: What Researchers Know that You Should Know



To learn more about the 2023 Saturdays in the D Youth Summer Camp and Adult Skills Enrichment programming, visit www.saturdaysinthed.org