Free TV Project aims to educate people about the benefits of over-the-air, antenna TV

(WXYZ) — Did you know you can watch HDTV, including Channel 7, for free by installing an antenna? That's right, you don't need a cable box, subscription, or anything more.

Channel 7’s parent company, E.W Scripps, is spending $20 million this year on an education campaign to remind folks of the use and benefits of TV antennas.

This comes at a time when consumers are worried about inflation and looking to lower their household costs.

Related: Learn more about the Free TV Project

According to a recent report by West Monroe, the average consumer spends around $273 per month on TV streaming subscriptions, home Wi-Fi and other services.

Jim Thompson saved $70 per month on cable services when he switched over to an antenna.

Todd Fear installed the device, and said once the paid TV era started in the 90s, many people didn't realize they had an option to go back.

We're out to debunk the myths around antennas. People often say there is bad reception.

"That’s not true. If installed correctly, you get excellent reception," Fear said.

But with an antenna, we won't be able to get HD quality TV.

"That’s also incorrect. You get HD 1080 with an off-air antenna," Fear said.

Other benefits include easy installation, the picture quality is better as it's not encrypted, reception is not impacted by severe weather, and content like sports is viewed with zero delays. Folks can also self-bundle for premium channels.

"They can buy a la carte online paid channels, and they can still have local broadcast through their antenna. It's easily blended," Fear said.

A recent Screen Engine/ASI study shows the average monthly cost for cable and satellite subscribers without antennas is $148.70, while folks who have over-the-air antennas as part of their TV mix spend an average of $72.60 a month on paid TV services.

"Consumers are looking at their pocketbooks. They are looking at their budget and places where we can help them save them money, and still get the content that they want. We are there to help that," Amanda Brown, from our parent company E.W. Scripps, said.

FreeTVProject.org is an initiative rolled out by Scripps to create free over-the-air content awareness.

Related: See how many channels you can get through over-the-air TV

Video shows the channels you get can with over-the-air TV

"They don’t have cable, if they never had cable, they can still get your brand over the air, so it's definitely not meant to accelerate cord cutting in any means," Brown said.

FreeTVProject.org is a one-stop shop for people curious about over-the-air TV. Right from the type of antenna to purchase to live help. By entering your zip code, you get a list of all the free channels in your area.

Many people get more than 60 channels for free.

Watching your favorite programming shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg, thanks to these antennas, you can get over-the-air channels for free. All you have to do is head over to FreeTVProject.org