Free WiFi added to 5 more Detroit parks; here's where they are

Five more City of Detroit parks will be equipped with public WiFi, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the City of Detroit, the pilot project between the City of Detroit, Detroit Parks Coalition and Connect 313 added WiFi to the parks.

Those parks are:



Bradby Park

Chandler Park

Clark Park

McDuffy Park

Palmer Park

The Detroit Pistons, Rocket Community Fund and Knight Foundation awarded the project $265,000 in grants for the public WiFi, and construction started in the summer of 2023.

Internet is provided through Cronus Internet and there are also solar power charging stations for devices.