Freighter now free after running aground in the Detroit River

DETROIT (WXYZ) — People walking along the Detroit River this morning were greeted with a surprise: another freighter stuck in the mud. This marks the second vessel to run aground in the area within the last month.

The freighter Robert S. Pierson became stuck Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in front of William Milliken State Park, according to the United States Coast Guard. Tugboats eventually freed the 630-foot vessel from the mud.

Two tugboats worked throughout the night and morning to free her.

James McMullen from Detroit was on his morning walk and stopped to see the tug boats in action, trying to move the Robert S. Pierson

"It is pretty magnificent despite the unfortunate circumstances," McMullen said.

Ethan Severson from St. Clair Shores said these incidents have been pretty common over the last few years.

"Second one this year and fourth one in the last four years," Severson said.

Freighters running aground has become a common sight in the Detroit River. Earlier this month, the 730-foot Paul J. Martin ran aground in the same area.

"I don't know how it got stuck here," Severson said.

Severson works on tugboats like the ones used to help free the Robert S. Pierson, which was stuck in 24 feet of water about 30 feet from the breakwall. He came down to photograph the freighter after hearing about it on social media.

"All along here along the shoreline is completely mud," Severson said.

Severson explained the tugboats' strategy.

"What they're trying to do is use the mud and the suction. They're trying to rotate her, kind of like having it sitting in and rotate her in while the main ship pulls the stern and pulls her into the main river," Severson said.

According to the Coast Guard, the Robert S. Pierson was fully loaded with over 18,000 tons of stone. The vessel became stuck shortly after leaving Windsor on its way to Lorain, Ohio.

The Coast Guard reported no crew members were injured and there was no pollution or impact to other freighter traffic. Tugboats eventually freed the ship from the mud, and it returned to Windsor for inspection.

Mike Arkison was on the way to the Lions game and stopped by to see the stuck frieghter and the progress in freeing her from the mud.

"It's crazy, and it's amazing that these tugboats are even able to push that thing," Arkison said.

