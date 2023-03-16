French Bulldog is the No. 1 dog breed in Detroit and the country, AKC says

(WXYZ) — For the second straight year, the French Bulldog has taken the top spot for the most popular dog breed in Detroit, according to the American Kennel Club.

The AKC released its list of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S., and the French Bulldog remained as the favorite dog breed in Detroit. It also took the number one spot in Boston and Dallas.

According to the AKC, the French Bulldog also took the No. 1 spot nationally as well, knocking off the Labrador Retriever after 31 years.

Below are the top five dog breeds for 2022 in Detroit

1. French Bulldog

2. Rottweiler

3. Labrador Retriever

4. Bulldog

5. Cane Corso

Nationally, the most popular breeds of 2022 are:

1. French Bulldog

2. Labrador Retriever

3. Golden Retriever

4. German Shepherd Dog

5. Poodle