French bulldog who disappeared during Arizona's family visit to Dearborn is found one year later

A French bulldog named Leo is back with his family this morning nearly one year after he vanished.

Detroit Animal Control got a call about a dog inside an abandoned home on the city's east side.

Then they went to go check, they found Leo. Thankfully, he was microchipped and animal control was able to contact the family, who now lives in Arizona.

Leo disappeared last August when the family was visiting a relative in Dearborn.

Detroit Animal Control is now stressing the importance of microchipping your pet.

On Monday, you can take your dog to a free event offering vaccines and microchips. It's happening from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Animal Clinic East on E. 8 Mile in Detroit.