From festivals to music, here's what's happening in metro Detroit this weekend

7 things to do in the D
Posted at 11:22 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 23:22:06-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There will be several fairs and festivals taking place in metro Detroit this weekend including the Belle Isle Art Fair and Buy Michigan Now Festival.

The Detroit Tigers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park.

If you're looking for something to do in the D, here's a list for you:

Friday

  • Allen Park Street Fair
  • Buy Michigan Now Festival
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
    • 7:10 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com
  • Friday Night Films - "Cruella"
    • Doors open at 8 p.m.; movie starts at dusk
    • New Center Park
    • More information: newcenterpark.com

Saturday

  • Belle Isle Art Fair
    • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • James Scott Memorial Fountain at Belle Isle Park
    • More information: belleisleartfair.com
  • Buy Michigan Now Festival
  • Allen Park Street Fair
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
    • 6:10 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com
  • Musiq Soulchild with Chrisette Michelle, Dave Hollister, Keke Wyatt

Sunday

  • Buy Michigan Now Festival
  • Belle Isle Art Fair
    • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • James Scott Memorial Fountain at Belle Isle Park
    • More information: belleisleartfair.com
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
    • 1:40 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com
  • Goo Goo Dolls

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

