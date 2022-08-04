From festivals to music, here's what's happening in metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There will be several fairs and festivals taking place in metro Detroit this weekend including the Belle Isle Art Fair and Buy Michigan Now Festival.

The Detroit Tigers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park.

If you're looking for something to do in the D, here's a list for you:

Friday



Allen Park Street Fair

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Allen Park More information: allenparkstreetfair.org

Buy Michigan Now Festival

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Northville More information: buymichigannow.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

7:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

Friday Night Films - "Cruella"

Doors open at 8 p.m.; movie starts at dusk New Center Park More information: newcenterpark.com



Saturday



Belle Isle Art Fair

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. James Scott Memorial Fountain at Belle Isle Park More information: belleisleartfair.com

Buy Michigan Now Festival

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Northville More information: buymichigannow.com

Allen Park Street Fair

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Allen Park More information: allenparkstreetfair.org

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

6:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

Musiq Soulchild with Chrisette Michelle, Dave Hollister, Keke Wyatt

7 p.m. Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Sunday



Buy Michigan Now Festival

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Northville More information: buymichigannow.com

Belle Isle Art Fair

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. James Scott Memorial Fountain at Belle Isle Park More information: belleisleartfair.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

1:40 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

Goo Goo Dolls

7 p.m. Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Tickets: ticketmaster.com





Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.