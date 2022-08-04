From festivals to music, here's what's happening in metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There will be several fairs and festivals taking place in metro Detroit this weekend including the Belle Isle Art Fair and Buy Michigan Now Festival.
The Detroit Tigers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park.
If you're looking for something to do in the D, here's a list for you:
Friday
- Allen Park Street Fair
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Downtown Allen Park
- More information: allenparkstreetfair.org
- Buy Michigan Now Festival
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Downtown Northville
- More information: buymichigannow.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- 7:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- Friday Night Films - "Cruella"
- Doors open at 8 p.m.; movie starts at dusk
- New Center Park
- More information: newcenterpark.com
Saturday
- Belle Isle Art Fair
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- James Scott Memorial Fountain at Belle Isle Park
- More information: belleisleartfair.com
- Buy Michigan Now Festival
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Downtown Northville
- More information: buymichigannow.com
- Allen Park Street Fair
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Downtown Allen Park
- More information: allenparkstreetfair.org
- Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- 6:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- Musiq Soulchild with Chrisette Michelle, Dave Hollister, Keke Wyatt
- 7 p.m.
- Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Sunday
- Buy Michigan Now Festival
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Downtown Northville
- More information: buymichigannow.com
- Belle Isle Art Fair
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- James Scott Memorial Fountain at Belle Isle Park
- More information: belleisleartfair.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- 1:40 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- Goo Goo Dolls
- 7 p.m.
- Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
