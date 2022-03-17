From garden shows to a sneaker exchange, you'll find a variety of events in the D this weekend

(WXYZ) — The past couple of days has been teasing us with beautiful weather. If you are looking for a chance to get out and about, check out these events happening in the D.
Friday:
- The 14th Annual Motor City Blues Festival
- 7 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
- The Donna Summer Musical
- 8 p.m.
- Fisher Theatre
- Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Saturday:
- Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Huntington Place
- Tickets: $10
- Michigan Sneaker XChange
- 12 - 6 p.m.
- Huntington Place
- Tickets: $20
- Joel Stone book talk and signing
- 1 - 2:30 p.m.
- Detroit Historical Museum
- The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl
- 4 p.m.
- Bookie's Bar & Grille
- Tickets: $22.50
- The Donna Summer Musical
- 8 p.m.
- Fisher Theatre
- Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
Sunday:
- Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Huntington Place
- Tickets: $10
- Marche De Naine Rouge
- 1:30 p.m.
- Canfield Corridor
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.