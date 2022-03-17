From garden shows to a sneaker exchange, you'll find a variety of events in the D this weekend

(WXYZ) — The past couple of days has been teasing us with beautiful weather. If you are looking for a chance to get out and about, check out these events happening in the D.

Friday:



The 14th Annual Motor City Blues Festival

7 p.m. Fox Theatre Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com

The Donna Summer Musical

8 p.m. Fisher Theatre Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com



Saturday:



Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Huntington Place Tickets: $10

Michigan Sneaker XChange

12 - 6 p.m. Huntington Place Tickets: $20

Joel Stone book talk and signing

1 - 2:30 p.m. Detroit Historical Museum

The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl

4 p.m. Bookie's Bar & Grille Tickets: $22.50

The Donna Summer Musical

8 p.m. Fisher Theatre Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com



Sunday:



Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Huntington Place Tickets: $10



Marche De Naine Rouge

1:30 p.m. Canfield Corridor



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

