From hot rods to an underwater bubble show, here are a few things going on this weekend

7 things to do in the D
WXYZ
Posted at 11:17 PM, Mar 03, 2022
(WXYZ) — Thinking about summer? Family and friends can have a blast at The Michigan Golf show this weekend. If golf isn't your thing, no worries. This weekend metro Detroit has events for everyone.

Below are 7 events fun for the whole family:
Friday:

  • The Michigan Golf Show
    • 2 - 8 p.m.
    • The Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi
    • Admission: $12
  • Detroit Autorama
    • 12 - 10 p.m.
    • Huntington Place, formally COBO Hall
    • Admission: $25 for adults, $10 for children

Saturday:

Sunday:

  • The Michigan Golf Show
    • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • The Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi
    • Admission: $12
  • Detroit Autorama
    • 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Huntington Place, formally COBO Hall
    • Admission: $25 for adults, $10 for children
  • Daughtry
    • 6 p.m.
    • Royal Oak Music Theatre
    • Tickets: starting at $42.50

