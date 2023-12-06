'From seed to plate:' Lincoln Park High School students grow food, feed fellow students

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lincoln Park High School students are cultivating invaluable skills while feeding fellow students through a unique agriscience course.

The course, taught by Michael Suchy, teaches students to grow their own produce via an in-school hydroponic system and curriculum designed to teach them the fundamentals of agriculture.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our students to learn about agriscience and food distribution,” Suchy said. “From seed to plate, students get to experience the entire produce lifecycle. It’s rewarding for them to grow the produce in class and see it nourish their peers.”

The 10-square-foot hydroponic system allows students to customize it based on the growing needs of each classroom.

“Students are responsible for setting up, conducting daily nutrient checks, replenishing plant nutrients as needed, and harvesting the crops. The project currently harvests produce to supply the school’s cafeteria, and plans are underway to expand the program and offer the produce to the public,” LPHS officials said.

Through the class, healthy meals have been provided to students receiving reduced-cost or free lunch under the district’s school lunch program. Most recently, the students supplied the district with nearly 19 pounds of lettuce they grew in class.

“This project is a win-win for our students and lunch program,” said Mark Rodriguez, LPPS food service director. “It offers our students an engaging learning opportunity and helps fuel them with quality, nutritious produce every school day.”

