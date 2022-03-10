Watch
News

From throwing axes to celebrating St. Patrick's Day, here's what's happening in Detroit this weekend

BRUCE BURT JR.
AP Photo/Jerry S. Mendoza
Bruce Burt Jr. leads the Red Thistle Pipes & Drums Corp during the St. Patrick's Day Parade along Michigan Avenue on Sunday, March 12, 2006, in Detroit. <br/><br/>
BRUCE BURT JR.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 16:58:14-05

(WXYZ) — Wear green and head over to Corktown this weekend as Detroit celebrates St. Patrick's day. If that's not your cup of tea, maybe the Novi Boat Show is! Check out the latest models and possibly meet a real-life mermaid. Both events and more are fun for those of all ages.

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website