From throwing axes to celebrating St. Patrick's Day, here's what's happening in Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — Wear green and head over to Corktown this weekend as Detroit celebrates St. Patrick's day. If that's not your cup of tea, maybe the Novi Boat Show is! Check out the latest models and possibly meet a real-life mermaid. Both events and more are fun for those of all ages.
Friday:
- Progressive Novi Boat Show
- 2 - 9 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi
- Admission: $12
- Yola
- 7 - 10 p.m.
- St. Andrews Hall
- Tickets: www.livenation.com
Saturday:
- Detroit Dog Rescue Adoption Event
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Orchard Mall, West Bloomfield Township
- Progressive Novi Boat Show
- 11a.m. -9 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi
- Admission: $12
- The Legendary Axe grand opening
- 12 p.m. - 2 a.m
- Westland
- Admission: $29.99
- 2022 Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade
- 1 - 4 p.m.
- Corktown Detroit
- The Best of Detroit Brewery Tour
- 2 - 6 p.m.
- Eastern Market Brewing Co.
- Tickets: $75
- Billie Eilish
- 7 - 10 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: www.313presents.com
Sunday:
- Progressive Novi Boat Show
- 11a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi
- Admission: $12